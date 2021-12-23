New York will require masks and social distancing at scaled-back Times Square New Year's celebration

Teresa Hui poses for photos before the 2022 numerals to be used at a new year countdown event in Times Square in New York, on December 20, 2021.

The Times Square New Year's Eve celebration next week will be scaled back, and attendees will have to wear masks, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

There will be fewer people in viewing areas to allow for some social distancing. Usually, there are 58,000 people allowed in viewing areas, the mayor's office said. This year, there will be just about 15,000 people allowed.

Visitors will not be allowed in until 3 p.m., which is much later than previous years.

The new requirements are in addition to a vaccination requirement that was already in place for almost all attendees over the age of 5.

"There is a lot to celebrate and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year," de Blasio said in a statement.

The announcement came as New York City has seen rising Covid cases and positivity rates largely attributed to the omicron variant. Omicron is highly transmissible but studies have shown it is less severe than other variants.