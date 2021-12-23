The 'Santa Claus rally' defined and the chances it occurs this year on Wall Street

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 08, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Will there be a Santa Claus rally? The bulls say yes. The Santa Claus rally is a very specific event. It is the tendency for the market to rise in the last five trading days of the current year and the first two days of the new year. First discovered by Yale Hirsch of "Stock Trader's Almanac," it has produced positive returns 34 of the past 45 years for an average return of 1.4%. The problem, of course, is that this isn't anything close to a normal end to the year. We are not just dealing with omicron. We are dealing with a Federal Reserve that is withdrawing liquidity and is intent on beginning rate hikes some time in the second half of the year.

Omicron is key to the bull narrative

This has caused some to shift the mix of stocks they own, but the overall effect is still very modest. Since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a more aggressive stance to combat inflation around Nov. 30, defensive sectors like health care and consumer staples have outperformed, while cyclical sectors like industrials, energy and banks have slightly underperformed. Sectors

(since Nov. 29 close) Health Care up 5.1%

Consumer Staples up 4.2%

S&P 500 up 0.8%

Industrials down 0.7%

Energy down 1.9%

Banks down 3.0% Meanwhile, technology — which is the largest sector in the S&P 500, is flat because some of the largest stocks (particularly Apple) have done well. Look past the largest names, and there is some selling, particularly in the more speculative tech stocks that Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF owns. Technology

(since Nov. 29 close) S&P Technology up 0.8%

Semiconductors down 1.9%

Software down 6.2%

ARKK Innovation down 8.4% Despite the uncertainty around omicron, the bull narrative has been battered but is still the dominant narrative on the Street. It goes like this: Omicron is highly contagious but for those fully vaccinated with a booster it is not as dangerous. There will be no mass shutdowns of the economy. Bottlenecks/supply chain issues will ease in the first half of 2022. Because of this, the Fed will be less aggressive on inflation. The consumer remains strong. This combination — a strong consumer and economy, coupled with a Fed that is raising rates slowly and gradually — means the market should hold up in 2022.

A key inflation indicator is out today

The bear narrative, of course, is that omicron will lead to more persistent inflation issues. Bulls have been keeping a close eye on one of the final data points for the week — Thursday's release of the November Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) deflator, the Fed's preferred tool for examining inflation. The PCE deflator gained 5.7% from the prior year, which is in line with consensus estimates from FactSet. Core PCE, which excludes food and energy costs, came in slightly hotter than expected, rising 4.7% year over year. Consensus estimates from FactSet called for an increase of 4.6%. "Economists expect inflation to peak here in Q4 and for the next several quarters," Marc Chandler, managing director at Bannockburn Global Forex, told me. "Yellen and Powell both suggested price pressures ease in H2 22," he said. "Not persistent is the new transitory."

Santa Claus rally hopes very much alive