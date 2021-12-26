Omicron drives Christmas weekend flight cancellations above 1,500

Delta Airlines and an American Airlines planes taxi away from their gate ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 22, 2021.

Airlines cancelled more than 300 flights Sunday as disruptions from the omicron variant of Covid-19 continued to impact crews and staffing.

Since Friday, airlines scrubbed more than 1,500 U.S. flights, disrupting travel during the busy holiday weekend. United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways cited the spread of omicron as a reason for the cancellations.

Delta cancelled 5% of its schedule, or 131 flights on Sunday, while United had cancelled 95 flights, or 4% of its mainline schedule, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. Ten percent of JetBlue's schedule, or 131 flights were cancelled Sunday.