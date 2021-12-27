Japan stocks set for lower start as multiple markets in Asia-Pacific are closed for Christmas holidays
SINGAPORE — Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks on Monday, with multiple major markets in Asia-Pacific closed for holidays.
The Nikkei futures contract in Osaka was at 28,670, against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,782.59.
Looking ahead, China's industrial profit data for November is set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Major markets in Asia-Pacific such as Australia and Hong Kong are closed for the Christmas holidays.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.117 after recently declining from above 96.3.
The Japanese yen traded at 114.37 per dollar, weaker than levels below 114 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7233 after rising from below $0.72 in the previous trading week.