Nebraska omicron cluster suggests faster symptom onset compared to past Covid variants

An investigation into a cluster of omicron infections in Nebraska suggests the heavily mutated variant has a shorter incubation period and causes similar or milder symptoms compared to past variants for people who are vaccinated or previously infected, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC on Tuesday released findings from an epidemiological investigation into six omicron cases confirmed from a single household in Nebraska.

A 48-year-old man who returned to the U.S. on Nov. 23 from a conference in Nigeria experienced symptoms a day later and tested positive for the virus on Nov. 26. The man, who was unvaccinated and had a prior history of symptomatic infection in 2020, reported he was not wearing a mask when he had close contact with a masked individual who was coughing at the international conference on Nov. 20.

The man took an antigen test before returning to the U.S. and the results came back negative on Nov. 21. Upon his return to the U.S., he was still asymptomatic and had close contact with five members of his household in Nebraska without wearing a mask on Nov. 23.

The five members of his household, at least one of whom was as young as 11 years old, developed symptoms from Nov. 24 - 26 and subsequently tested positive. Four of them had prior histories of symptomatic infection in 2020, one of whom was fully vaccinated with two Pfizer doses.

Another individual in the household was unvaccinated and had never tested positive for Covid before. However, that person did have mild upper respiratory symptoms in November 2020 before the other members of the household first got infected.

The CDC said it took 33 to 75 hours, a median of about 3 days, for household members to show symptoms after exposure to the man who travelled, suggesting a shorter incubation period with omicron. The median incubation period for Covid is 5 days or more, while the delta variant normally takes about 4 days for symptoms to show, according to the CDC.