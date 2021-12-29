Japan stocks set for higher start as investors monitor omicron variant developments

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower start on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of the omicron Covid variant.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,995 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,960. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,069.16.

Australian stocks, which returned to trade following holidays on Monday and Tuesday, rose as the S&P/ASX 200 jumped about 1%.

Investors in Asia-Pacific will continue monitoring developments surrounding the omicron variant. A study from South Africa found the immune response of people infected with the omicron Covid variant appears to increase protection against delta more than fourfold and could displace it.