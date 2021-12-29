Morgan Stanley and others pick stocks that could benefit from China's climate goals

A man waters plants in front of a coal-fired power plant on October 13, 2021, in Hanchuan, Hubei province, China.
Getty Images
For analysts in Greater China, one of the big investing themes for next year is finding companies that could benefit from Beijing's push to reduce carbon emissions.
There needs to be technological advancement, as simply cutting back on fossil fuels or using other incentives to reduce carbon emissions will not be enough — and will even shock the economy, said Peng Wensheng, chief economist and head of the research department at Beijing-based investment banking giant CICC.