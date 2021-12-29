Here are the top internet stock picks for 2022 as selected by Evercore ISI

A Roku Inc. remote in an arranged photograph in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, May 2, 2021.

The Nasdaq Composite is on track to lag the S&P 500 this year for the first time since 2016. But Evercore ISI's internet stock analyst Mark Mahaney believes a number of names look attractive heading into 2022, although investors need to be selective.

"With interest rates rising and global economies hopefully opening in '22, we take a more muted/cautious stance on our relatively high-growth, high-multiple sector going into the New Year," he said in a Dec. 27 note to clients.