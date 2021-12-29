A rapid delivery 'arms race' is driving up commercial property rents in London

A worker fulfills orders at a Gorillas "dark store" in London's trendy Shoreditch district on May 20, 2021.

LONDON — A battle to find space powering the ultrafast grocery delivery boom is pushing up rents in parts of London's commercial property sector.

Companies like Getir, Gorillas and Zapp, which promise to ship essential goods to people's doors in a matter of minutes, have swept across the U.K. capital this year.

Such services rely on so-called "dark stores," small warehouses used to prepare online grocery orders for delivery. Similar to dark kitchens in the world of food delivery, these facilities don't serve customers in-store.

Real estate agents say they've seen average commercial rents climb in prime London locations thanks to an influx of demand from rapid grocery delivery firms.

In West London, prime rents for small industrial units of about 20,000 square feet rose to £35 ($46) per sq ft in the third quarter of 2021, up 75% from the same period a year ago, according to figures shared by estate agents Knight Frank.

A similar picture is emerging in East London, with average rents for small industrial properties climbing to £25 per sq ft in the third quarter, up 47% year-over-year.

The Covid-19 pandemic had already "accelerated the industrial and logistics market by five years" thanks to a resulting boom in demand for online shopping, Tom Kennedy, an associate at Knight Frank, told CNBC.

The rise of dark supermarket companies in 2021 has contributed significantly to price pressures in London, he added. "They've hit our industrial market hugely in that inner-city zone, which in turn has increased the rents massively.

"It's a big arms race for space, and there's only certain areas in London that work for them. So that, in turn, has created bidding wars as well."