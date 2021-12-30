'This is a crisis of the Kremlin's making:' Biden and Putin set to speak as tensions mount over Ukraine

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will speak by phone Thursday afternoon with Russian President Vladimir Putin as tensions rise over a significant military buildup on the Ukrainian border.

The call, the second known discussion between the two leaders this month, was scheduled at the request of Putin. The Russian leader has previously insisted that despite a massive deployment of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border, Moscow is not preparing for an invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbor.

But Putin has laid out conditions for non-aggression: He has promised that Russian troops will not attack Ukraine if Kyiv's ongoing bid to join NATO is denied. Russia has described NATO's eastward expansion as a "red line" that poses security threats to Moscow.

Since 2002, Ukraine has sought entry into the world's most powerful military alliance, where the group's Article 5 clause states that an attack on one member country is considered an attack on all of them.

During their call earlier this month, Biden did not accept Putin's "red line" and instead warned that Washington and European allies were prepared to impose a web of economic and political countermeasures if Ukraine's sovereign borders were breached.