CNBC Pro

Check out the best and worst-performing clean energy funds of 2021

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE
PALM SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 27: Giant wind turbines are powered by strong winds in front of solar panels on March 27, 2013 in Palm Springs, California. According to reports, California continues to lead the nation in green technology and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per capita, even with a growing economy and population. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Clean energy stocks came under pressure during 2021 as policy uncertainty, supply chain issues and concerns over stretched valuations weighed on the sector. But some areas within the renewable energy ecosystem still managed to not only register gains for the year, but handily outperform the broader market.

Here's a list of how some exchange-traded funds performed, ranked from best to worst, and the stocks they own:

More In Future of Energy

CNBC ProTesla shares are back on track, but other battery and EV stocks are struggling. Here's why
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProSolar stocks had a tough year, but Wall Street is sticking by the trade. Here are analysts' top picks
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProPick these stocks to play 2022’s ‘climate rally,’ Oppenheimer says
Pippa Stevens
Read More