Motorcyclists wait at a Covid-19 border checkpoint between Ho Chi Minh City and Long An province, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Vietnam's stock market has had quite a run in 2021, with the benchmark VN Index rising 34.6% over the course of the year. But analysts still see further gains ahead for some stocks, including two with 40% upside.