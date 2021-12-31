Shares in Australia slip; multiple markets in Asia-Pacific set to close early on final trading day of 2021

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia declined in Friday morning trade, with some major markets in Asia-Pacific closed for the year or set to end early on the final trading day of 2021.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia slipped 0.22% in morning trade.

Markets in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore are set to close early on Friday for the final trading day of the year.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Japan and South Korea are already done with trading for the year and are closed on Friday.