Financial help can lead to happiness. How to find the right professional for you

In addition, those who sought professional help managing their money were happier in their relationships and communication, according to the study.

People who worked with a financial advisor were found to be nearly three times happier than those who didn't, according to a study by Herbers & Company . Predictors of happiness such as feeling fulfilled, intentional, impactful and grateful were boosted in 66% of those who worked with a financial advisor, the study found.

Looking to be happier with your life and finances in 2022?

Those who want to get help with money management in the new year have many options when it comes to personal finance experts, including financial advisors, including coaches, therapists and more.

Some of these names for individual financial professions signal different types of education and regulatory oversight, while others may just be branding. This makes it important for consumers to know the difference.

"The demand and the number of people that are providing personal financial advice has just skyrocketed, as has the number of designations and certifications that exist out there," said Martin Seay, a certified financial planner and department head and associate professor of personal financial planning at Kansas State University

Here's what you need to know.

Names and titles

There are a few professional financial organizations offering certifications that hold individuals to a high level of training, testing, ongoing education and ethics.

CFP: One of the most well-known is certified financial planner, offered by the CFP Board. It's considered a gold standard, as it includes rigorous education and testing about many areas of financial planning such as retirement, investing, taxes, insurance and education. CFPs are fiduciaries, meaning they must act in their clients' best interest.

Working with a CFP is best for individuals with a solid financial foundation who are looking to build wealth, need life insurance or other products or are seeking investment advice. Many CFPs are also registered investment advisors, who can advise on investments and manage client assets.

More from Invest in You:

These year-end money moves can help you find success in 2022

26% of Americans expect their financial situation to be worse in 2022

Nearly 22 million Americans are millionaires. Here's how they got wealthy

"You wouldn't be able to give any investment advice if they don't have that [RIA] designation," said Ashley Dixon, CFP and lead planner at Gen Y Planning, an Austin, Texas-based firm that works mainly with millennials, offering financial advice and managing some client assets.

AFC/ FFC: A certification that's growing in popularity is the accredited financial counselor, offered by the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education. Some AFCs are also financial fitness coaches, a certification that provides additional coaching skill-building. The AFC program includes personal finance education, testing, ongoing education and ethics requirements.

An AFC can help with budgeting, paying off debt, managing lines of credit or preparing for a financial goal like buying a house, making it a great fit for beginners.

"An AFC is kind of like a coach – we are going to meet you where you are right now," said Cait Howerton, an AFC, CFP and lead planner at Facet Wealth, a registered investment advisor in Baltimore.

Working with an AFC was a huge help for Madi Ciampi, 27, and her fiancé Andrew Papineau, 27, of Providence, Rhode Island. This year, they took a hard look at their finances and realized that they had some savings but weren't sure how to make their goals a reality.