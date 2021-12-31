Tesla Energy asks employees to fight policy proposal that would make rooftop solar more expensive in California

A solar panel is displayed on a wall near signage at the entrance of the new Tesla Inc. showroom in New York.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he would prefer to stay out of politics, and that he opposes all subsidies, his electric car and solar business is asking employees to protest a policy proposal in California that would cut solar incentives in the state, according to company correspondence obtained by CNBC.

There are at least 1.3 million residential solar customers in the state today.

Among other things, the policy proposal would reduce payments made to solar customers in California for excess power that their systems generate and send back to the grid. It would also add monthly grid-connection charges for solar customers, effectively making rooftop solar more expensive for California residents.

If implemented, the proposed policy changes could make it harder for Tesla, and its competitors, to sell customers on a residential solar installation in the state or generate profits from systems it leases.

Proponents say that the proposed changes to California's net energy metering policy would help more residents to install energy storage systems, like Tesla's Powerwall or LG Chem's RESU battery, at their homes through rebates, and bring renewable energy to low-income or polluted neighborhoods.

The Public Utilities Commission views current rates as a large subsidy for homeowners who are mostly well-off.

Solar power advocates have slammed the proposed policy changes, as CNBC previously reported, while the state's largest utilities have voiced their approval.

Here's what Tesla is telling its energy employees to do in response to the policy proposal (transcribed by CNBC):

Announcement - Net Energy Metering 3.0

Date: Dec. 22, 2021

NEM 3.0 is a proposal under consideration at the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) that reduces the benefit of going solar for customers of PG&E, SCE and SDG&E.

Talking Points