Chip sales are set to grow nearly 10% in 2022 as risks rise, predicts new report

Employees wearing cleanroom suits walk beneath Automated Material Handling Systems (AMHS) vehicle robots moving along tracks on the ceiling inside the GlobalFoundries semiconductor manufacturing facility in Malta, New York, U.S., on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Chipmakers have been clear winners in the pandemic era, and the momentum in the semiconductor space is set to remain strong going into 2022, according to a report released Monday by trade credit insurer Euler Hermes.

"The current semiconductor cycle has been firing on all cylinders since the industry emerged from its worst recession in 2019," analysts at Euler Hermes said.

Semiconductor sales are expected to grow by another 9% and cross $600 billion for the first time in 2022, the analysts predicted. That's on top of the 26% growth to $553 billion in 2021, they added.

A months-long semiconductor shortage during the pandemic impacted a wide-range of industries — from automobiles to gaming consoles — as chipmakers struggled to keep up with unprecedented demand as global economic activity bounced back from the Covid crisis.

While major chipmakers like TSMC have already announced plans to increase capacity, it usually takes years before these facilities come online. TSMC's Taiwan-listed shares have already surged more than 80% in roughly two years.