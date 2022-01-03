Cramer's lightning round: Bank of America is an 'incredibly cheap stock'

Lion Electric: "They've beaten that thing up. I mean, stocks do stop at zero. Wow. Don't sell it."

New Fortress Energy: "If I'm going to construct energy infrastructure I am going to end going with NextEra, OK? I just prefer that. It's more growth."

Bank of America: "I think that rates are going to rise this year. BAC is an incredibly cheap stock. It probably goes to $50."

Cyxtera Technologies: "I like [Chairman Manuel Medina]. I've got to do work on the company because I am not sure about CYXT. I've got to do some work on it."

