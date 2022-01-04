Apple stock will continue to grow faster than the economy, investor says

The Apple logo is displayed at the Nasdaq MarketSite just before the opening bell in New York on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2011.

Apple's market cap will continue to rise beyond the $3 trillion milestone it hit briefly Monday, according to one chief investment officer, who argued that the stock's valuation is justified.

Patrick Armstrong, CIO at investment management firm Plurimi Group, expects Apple's share price to continue to grow quicker than the overall economy. The IMF expects the U.S. economy to grow by 5.2% in 2022, while the global economy is seen expanding by 4.9%.

"I don't think it's going to be a stock that's going to double very quickly," Armstrong told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Tuesday, but he added that it will "grow faster than the economy."

In Aug. 2018, Apple became the first publicly-traded U.S. company to hit a $1 trillion valuation and its market cap has tripled in less than four years.

"Apple is an incredibly positive company in terms of cash flow generation, earnings, market share, profit margins. It's almost ideal when you look at all of those metrics," Armstrong said.