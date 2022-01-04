Japan stocks set for positive start; Dow and S&P 500 close at records overnight on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher start on Tuesday, following gains overnight stateside that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closing at records on their first trading day of 2022.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,035. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,791.71. Markets in Japan are set to start their trading year on Tuesday following a Monday holiday.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.86% in morning trade.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 246.76 points to 36,585.06 while the S&P 500 climbed 0.64% to 4,796.56. The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.2% to 15,832.80.