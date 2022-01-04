China to make some firms undergo a data security review before listing overseas

China's cybersecurity review rules will come into effect on Feb. 15 and will require some companies to seek approval from regulators before listing overseas.

From next month, China will require some companies with large amounts of user data to get approval from regulators to list overseas.

The network security review process, which was first proposed last year, will be implemented by the increasingly powerful Cyberspace Administration (CAC) of China on Feb. 15 as the country continues to tighten regulation on its domestic technology sector.

Internet platforms holding personal information of more than 1 million users must apply for a network security review with the regulators before carrying out an initial public offering (IPO) abroad.

The rules are aimed at companies that carry out data processing activities which could affect national security, the CAC said.