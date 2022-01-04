Cramer's Investing Club: We're trimming two portfolio stocks, locking in some profits

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)

After you receive this email, we will be selling 100 shares of Union Pacific (UNP) at roughly $251.95. In addition, we will be selling 125 shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) at roughly $216.82.

Following the trades, the Charitable Trust will own 300 shares of Union Pacific and 600 shares of United Parcel Service. UNP's weighting in the portfolio will decline from about 2.37% to about 1.78% and UPS's weighting will decline from about 3.72% to 3.1%.

We are ringing the register and booking profits in a couple of transport stocks that have had a good run since reporting third-quarter earnings in October (+10% for UNP and +6% for UPS) and started the new year trading at or near their all-time highs.

We still think new highs are ahead for both stocks.