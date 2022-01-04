Joe Manchin says he has had no talks about resurrecting Biden's Build Back Better plan

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, exits an elevator at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin has not had any talks about reviving President Joe Biden's proposed investments in social programs and climate policy since he torpedoed the Build Back Better Act, Manchin said Tuesday. The West Virginia Democrat said in December that he would oppose the House-passed bill, his party's top priority. Speaking to reporters as the Senate returned for the new year, Manchin said he has not reengaged with the White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. "There is no negotiations going on at this time," he said, adding that he feels "as strongly today" as he did in December about his concerns that the plan could exacerbate high inflation. Manchin's comments underscore the challenges facing the floundering legislation. Schumer cannot pass the bill without winning over Manchin and every other lawmaker in his 50-member caucus, as every Republican senator opposes it.

While the West Virginia senator's opposition last month ended his party's hopes of passing the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act before the end of 2021, some Democrats hoped they could get Manchin to support a smaller version of the bill this year. While Manchin said he has not restarted talks with party leaders yet, it does not mean negotiations have ended for good. Manchin and Biden spoke after the senator announced his opposition to the bill, NBC News reported last month. The senator also joined a Democratic caucus call about how to proceed with the legislation and mostly listened, according to NBC. Schumer insisted Tuesday that talks would continue until the Senate can pass a version of the plan. "Off the floor, the negotiations will also continue with members of our caucus and with the White House on finding a path forward on Build Back Better," he said on the Senate floor. "As I mentioned before Christmas, I intend to hold a vote in the Senate on BBB. And we'll keep voting until we get a bill passed."