Manhattan real estate breaks record in 2021, reaching $30 billion in sales

Manhattan real estate posted its best year ever, rebounding from the pandemic with a record $30 billion in deals, according to real estate reports.

More than 16,000 contracts were signed to reach the $30 billion total — both breaking records, according to a report from Corcoran. Many had thought the market would never return to pre-pandemic levels given the population losses, rising crime and high taxes, but many metrics are at or near 2019 strength — with bidding wars and falling inventory.

The strength shows no signs of slowing in 2022. Fourth-quarter sales volume of over $6.7 billion marked the best fourth quarter in at least 32 years, according to a report from Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman.

The average price for an apartment in Manhattan is now $1.95 million. The median price — which many consider to be a more accurate measure — jumped 11% in the fourth quarter compared with a year ago, close to pre-pandemic levels.

"Clearly, the pace of the recovery in 2021 was faster than I think most people anticipated," said Jonathan Miller, CEO of Miller Samuel. "It's been startling."

Brokers say the "pandemic discount" in Manhattan is now largely gone. Prices fell between 6% and 7% during the market bottom, but in many market segments, especially condos, prices have rebounded. According to Brown Harris Stevens, apartments are now selling at 97.6% of their last asking price, the highest since 2017.