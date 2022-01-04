Global supply chain pressures may have peaked, a new index suggests

Container ships at anchor outside the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Shipments to the Port of Los Angeles fell 8% year over year in October.

The global supply chain pressures blamed for disrupting the flow of goods and sparking high inflation may have finally peaked, according to a new gauge from the New York Federal Reserve.

The Fed's new tool, which it unveiled in a blog post Tuesday, shows global supply chain pressures at dizzying levels. But it suggests those problems may have peaked in what could bring a welcome reprieve for a White House trying to quell fears about inflation levels not seen since Ronald Reagan was president.

The new metric, called the Global Supply Chain Pressure Index, documents disruptions to supply chains since 1997. The gauge has historically moved around its average.

The jump in supply-chain pressures seen during the pandemic blew away past increases in the index, including one in 2011 when a tsunami whacked Japan's production and a flood in Thailand hamstrung the globe's ability to produce cars and electronics, according to Fed researchers.

"The spikes in the GSCPI associated with the aforementioned events pale in comparison to what has been observed since the COVID-19 pandemic began," the group wrote.

"The GSCPI jumps at the beginning of the pandemic period, when China imposed lockdown measures," the researchers added. "The index then fell briefly as world production started to get back online around the summer of 2020, before rising at a dramatic pace during the winter of 2020 (with COVID resurgent) and the subsequent recovery period."

The model shows global supply pressures are about 4.5 standard deviations above normal — an extreme level not seen at any point since 1997. But relief may be on the horizon.

The index's latest findings suggest that supply-chain disruptions, while historically high, "have peaked and might start to moderate somewhat going forward," wrote the New York Fed team, lead by economists Gianluca Benigno and Julian di Giovanni.

The projection is welcome news to the Biden administration, which for months has scrambled to pacify public angst over rising food and energy prices caused by supply-chain hiccups. Consumer inflation, which rose 6.8% in November, erodes the purchasing power of dollars as goods from milk to cars grow more expensive. November's year-over-year inflation print was the hottest since 1982.