Tesla rival Lucid plans to launch in Europe this year

People test drive Dream Edition P and Dream Edition R electric vehicles at the Lucid Motors plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, September 28, 2021.

Electric vehicle maker Lucid plans to start selling its cars in Europe this year.

The California-headquartered firm, which competes with Tesla, announced the expansion on Tuesday after a Twitter user asked if an image of some new Lucid owners were based in the U.K.

"Expansion to European markets will begin this year. Stay tuned for country-specific delivery information," the company tweeted in response.

Lucid did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for more information.

Lucid's first vehicle is called the Air sedan. It started delivering a $169,000 "Dream Edition" of the flagship car to customers in late October, following commercial production beginning a month earlier at a new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The car has an industry-leading range of 520 miles.

Like Tesla, Lucid is trying to develop autonomous driving technology that enables its cars to safely drive themselves.

Axel Schmidt, who heads up the automotive sector at consultancy firm Accenture, told CNBC Wednesday that tech companies have "underestimated all the challenges" when it comes to getting autonomous vehicles on the road.

He added that 60% to 70% of new cars will have "Level 2" autonomous driving capabilities by 2030. That means the cars will assist with steering, staying in the right lane and controlling speed but they won't be able to safely drive themselves until they reach "Level 5."