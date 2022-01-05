Japan stocks set for higher start; Dow sails to another record close overnight

- Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks.
- Investors will monitor interest rates in the bond market, with U.S. Treasury yields rising at the fastest new year pace in two decades. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to as high as 1.71% on Tuesday.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 200 points overnight stateside to another record close.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher start on Wednesday, following gains on Wall Street that took the Dow Jones Industrial Average to yet another record close.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,330. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,301.79.
The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia climbed about 0.2% in morning trade.
Investors will monitor interest rates in the bond market, with U.S. Treasury yields rising at the fastest new year pace in two decades. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to as high as 1.71% on Tuesday, last sitting at 1.649%.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 214.59 points to 36,799.65. Other major indexes stateside declined amid the spike in bond yields as investors rotated out of tech stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.33% to 15,622.72 while the S&P 500 dipped fractionally to 4,793.54.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.282 — still holding on to gains following its climb from below 96 earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 116.19 per dollar, having weakened yesterday from levels below 115.5 against the greenback. The Australian dollar was at $0.7236, following its recent bounce from levels below $0.72.