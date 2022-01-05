CDC panel recommends Pfizer boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds amid omicron surge

A nurse gives Sherri Trimble, 15, a shot of the vaccine at a vaccination clinic at Health First Medical Centre in Melbourne, Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent panel of vaccine experts endorsed Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid booster shots for children ages 12 to 15 on Wednesday, as kids return to school amid an unprecedented surge of infections across the U.S.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, in a 13 to 1 vote, recommended Pfizer boosters for kids 12 to 15 at least five months after their second dose. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to quickly sign off on the committee's endorsement, making third shots available to adolescents as soon as this week.

If Walensky backs the committee's decision, all adolescents would be eligible for Pfizer boosters. The CDC backed the boosters for 16 and 17-year-old teenagers in December.

Hospitalizations of children infected with Covid are rising in the U.S. as the highly contagious omicron variant drives a wave of infection in the broader population. Multiple studies have shown that booster shots significantly increase protection against infection and severe illness.

There are about 3,800 kids hospitalized with Covid as of Wednesday, according to a seven-day average of data from the Department of Health and Human Services, up 64% over the past week and the highest level since HHS started tracking the data in the summer of 2020.

Dr. Sara Oliver, a CDC official, told the committee that hospitalizations among 12 to 15 year old adolescents has remained relatively stable, though she noted that her data only goes through Dec. 10 and may not reflect new infections from omicron.

Oliver said the effectiveness for boosters in 12 to 15 year old kids is unknown, but third shots are likely to increase protection. A recent study by the U.K. Health Security Agency found that boosters are up to 75% effective at preventing symptomatic infection. The original two-dose Pfizer vaccine, however, is only about 10% effective at prevention symptomatic infection 20 weeks after the second dose, according to the study.