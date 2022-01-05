GM's Barra reveals new self-driving Cadillac concept car, says company plans to offer personal autonomous vehicles by mid-decade

DETROIT — General Motors CEO Mary Barra unveiled a new personal self-driving electric concept car from GM's luxury brand Cadillac on Wednesday during the CES technology show.

The sleek two-passenger car, called InnerSpace, is part of Cadillac's Halo Concept Portfolio, which debuted a year ago at CES with an urban air mobility vehicle and a shared autonomous shuttle.

Barra, during her prerecorded keynote address, also revealed that GM and its majority-owned subsidiary Cruise plan to offer a personal autonomous electric vehicle to consumers as soon as mid-decade.

That timeline is the most detailed since Barra last May said the company believes it could offer personal autonomous vehicles — marketed to individual consumers as opposed to fleet operators and ride-hailing services — "later in the decade."

"In pursuing multiple paths simultaneously, GM and Cruise are gaining significant technological expertise and experience, and we are working to be the fastest to market with a retail personal autonomous vehicle," Barra said Wednesday. "In fact, we aim to deliver our first personal autonomous vehicles as soon as the middle of this decade."