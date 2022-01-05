Here are 4 of Cramer's top stock picks for 2022, including a red-hot oil giant

Loading chart...

"I like Chevron because I just think that oil is still undervalued even after last year. The oils have newfound discipline," Cramer said. He also noted that in September, Chevron announced it planned to triple capital investment in its lower-carbon energy units. Chevron is up nearly 42% over the past 12 months and just over 5% already in 2022.

Loading chart...

Cramer highlighted Eli Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's treatment, called donanemab, as well as a diabetes drug "that's going to be big" called tirzepatide. Cramer said another reason he's attracted to Eli Lilly shares is because he thinks overall sentiment toward drug companies is too negative. While Lilly is up nearly 59% over the past 12 months, the stock has gotten off to a slow start over the first three trading days of 2022, down about 5% year to date.

Loading chart...

Cramer said he likes industrial conglomerate Honeywell, but noted that it typically lags its peers in making moves to the upside. The stock is about 2.6% over the past 12 months. It's off to a solid start in 2022, up about 2.55% year to date. On Tuesday's episode of "Mad Money," Cramer said he expects Wall Street to be forgiving this year toward stocks such as Honeywell and other industrial names like Deere & Co. and Boeing. "At this point in the business cycle, the playbook says you have to go with more tangible companies that make real things and generate real profits," Cramer said Tuesday.

Loading chart...