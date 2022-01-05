Nike sues Lululemon for patent infringement over at-home Mirror gym and fitness apps

In this article

Nike on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing Lululemon of patent infringement over the fitness apparel maker's at-home Mirror fitness device and related mobile applications.

The suit was filed in Manhattan federal court.

A spokesperson for Lululemon didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Lululemon shares were down about 3.5% Wednesday afternoon. Nike shares were last down around 2% amid a broader market sell-off.

Prior to filing the lawsuit, Nike said it notified Lululemon of the alleged infringement and that the leggings maker dismissed Nike's claims.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.