Peloton's holiday may have been weaker than expected, analysts say, prompting lower forecasts

A Peloton Interactive Inc. logo on a stationary bike at the company's showroom in Dedham, Massachusetts, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Peloton's troubles have lingered into the new year.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth said Wednesday that declining visits to Peloton's website and higher-than-normal promotional activity prompted him to forecast bigger losses ahead for the connected fitness company.

Anmuth slashed estimates for revenue and subscriber growth in the fiscal second quarter, which ended in December. He expects Peloton's second-quarter sales will inch up to $1.1 billion from $1.06 billion last year. Previously, he saw sales touching $1.2 billion.

Weighing on sales growth are slowing subscriber acquisitions. He expects Peloton to report 2.79 million connected fitness subscribers, with 300,000 net new adds in the second quarter. Previously, he forecast 2.83 million subscribers.

Both of these estimates are below Peloton's internal expectations. The company has guided for between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion in sales, and between 2.8 million and 2.85 million subscribers.

For the full year, Anmuth sees sales amounting to $4.2 billion, down from a prior forecast of $4.6 billion. He expects Peloton's subscriber base to grow 42% year over year, down from an earlier estimate of 47%. That's a marked deceleration from prior years. In 2021, Peloton grew subscribers by 114%. In 2020, that base increased 113%.

In early November, Peloton lowered its 2022 revenue expectations to between $4.4 billion and $4.8 billion, down from $5.4 billion. It cut expectations for subscribers to a range of 3.35 million to 3.45 million, down from 3.63 million.

Peloton likely faces soft consumer demand in the near term and uncertainty in the back half of the year, Anmuth said. Citing Similarweb data, he said visits to Peloton.com on desktop computers and mobile devices dropped 5% in its second quarter, which ended in December, compared with the prior year.

Peloton declined to comment. It is expected to report earnings in early February.