Should you max out your IRA early in 2022? Here’s what advisors say

If you're eager to save more, you may consider maxing out 2022 individual retirement account contributions early rather than waiting until the tax-filing deadline in 2023.

But there are mixed opinions about lump-sum investing versus spreading out deposits at set intervals, known as dollar-cost averaging.

The IRA contribution limits for 2022 are the lesser of $6,000 or your taxable compensation for the year, with an extra $1,000 for investors age 50 and older.

"I say go ahead and put it in," said Sallie Mullins Thompson, a Washington-based certified financial planner and certified public accountant at the firm with her name. "Otherwise, they might spend it on something else."

Moreover, investing the money now offers more time for compounded returns, Mullins Thompson said, and there's faster tax-free growth if you're contributing to a Roth IRA.

"You want to do that as soon as possible," she said.