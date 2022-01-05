Sony teases new VR headset for its PlayStation 5 console

A woman plays ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission at a Playstation VR display at the Sony Exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2019 in Las Vegas on January 9, 2019.

Sony has announced new details about its next-generation virtual reality headset and teased what the experience will look like in a demo for an upcoming PlayStation game.

At the CES technology event in Las Vegas, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan confirmed its new hardware will be called PlayStation VR2, replacing its predecessor PS VR. The headset will work with Sony's PlayStation 5 console, which it released in late 2020.

PS VR2 will come with an OLED display supporting 4K resolution, as well as a new controller called PS VR2 Sense, according to a blogpost published by Sony on Tuesday. It will link up to the PS5 via a single cord.

The system will also feature eye-tracking technology that affects how the player interacts with a game, and a built-in motor with vibrations to create headset feedback.

While Sony didn't reveal what its new headset will look like, the company gave an early look at the in-game experience, showing off the trailer for a new game called Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

The game is set in the same world as Sony's blockbuster action role-playing game franchise Horizon, which sees players fight dinosaur-like machines in a post-apocalyptic world.

The series began with Horizon Zero Dawn in 2017, and Sony is set to release a sequel called Horizon Forbidden West next month.