Asia-Pacific stocks decline following overnight Wall Street losses

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Thursday morning trade following losses overnight that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its first decline of 2022.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.92% in early trade, while the Topix index dipped 0.69%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.85%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.92% in morning trade.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.36% lower.
Investors will monitor shares of debt-ridden developer China Evergrande Group, with Reuters reporting that the firm will seek a six month delay in making payments on an onshore bond.
Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting released Wednesday showed officials are ready to aggressively dial back policy help.
Major indexes on Wall Street fell sharply following the release of the minutes, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.94% to 4,700.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392.54 points to 36,407.11 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 3.34% to 15,100.17.
Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield touched 1.7% on Wednesday, last sitting at 1.6981%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.171 — off levels above 96.3 seen earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 116.13 per dollar, weaker than levels below 115.5 seen against the greenback earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7219, still higher than levels below $0.72 seen earlier this week.