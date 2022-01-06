Asia-Pacific stocks decline following overnight Wall Street losses

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Thursday morning trade following losses overnight that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its first decline of 2022.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.92% in early trade, while the Topix index dipped 0.69%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.85%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.92% in morning trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.36% lower.

Investors will monitor shares of debt-ridden developer China Evergrande Group, with Reuters reporting that the firm will seek a six month delay in making payments on an onshore bond.