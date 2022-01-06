Luxury carmaker Bentley reports a second consecutive year of record sales as other automakers struggle

A Bentley PHEV Mulliner car is displayed during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2021, at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on April 23, 2021 in Shanghai, China.

Bentley Motors sold a record number of its luxury sedans and SUVs last year as much of the mainstream automotive industry struggled with supply chain issues, the 102-year-old carmaker said Thursday.

The Volkswagen-owned company reported sales of 14,659 vehicles last year, a 31% increase over the company's previous sales record of 11,206 cars and SUVs in 2020.

Bentley attributed the sales success to new models, including hybrids, as well as the company's "Beyond 100" business plan that includes transitioning the famed carmaker to be fully electric by 2030.

"2021 was yet another year of unpredictability though I am delighted to be able to confirm that we overcame significant headwinds, and deliver a breakthrough in our sales performance," Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said in a release. "This is our second record sales year in the successive years and is a positive sign of our brand strength, operational excellence, strong global demand and affirmation of our strategic priorities."