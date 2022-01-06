SpaceX says Starlink internet service has more than 145,000 users so far

A Starlink user terminal, also known as an antenna or satellite dish, on the roof of a building.

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Thursday gave an update on its Starlink internet service, as the company launched more satellites into orbit.

SpaceX engineer Jessie Anderson said during a webcast of the company's first launch of the year that Starlink now has more than 145,000 users in 25 countries around the world. That's up from 140,000 users in early November.

The company launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on Thursday, carrying 49 Starlink satellites toward orbit.