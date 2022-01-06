Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GameStop, Quidel & T-Mobile

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

GameStop — Shares of the retailer jumped more than 28% in extended trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that GameStop will create a marketplace for NFTs. The company is also exploring cryptocurrency partnerships for games and items for the marketplace, the report said.

Quidel Corporation — Quidel shares gained more than 2% after the diagnostic healthcare product manufacturer released preliminary fourth-quarter results. The company is targeting a revenue range between $633 million and $637 million. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting $465.7 million.

T-Mobile — Shares of the communications company declined more than 1% during after-hours trading on Thursday after the company announced preliminary full-year results. T-Mobile said it added 1.2 million postpaid accounts and 5.5 million postpaid customers.