WHO says vaccine inequity undermines economic recovery: It's 'a killer of people and jobs'

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a press conference on December 20, 2021 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

The World Health Organization on Thursday warned the unequal distribution of vaccines around the globe has contributed to the emergence of new variants, such as omicron, that threaten the global economic recovery.

"Vaccine inequity is a killer of people and jobs, and it undermines a global economic recovery," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a Covid update from the group's headquarters in Geneva.

Tedros said the inability of world leaders to work together to increase vaccine coverage in poorer nations with less developed health systems was one of the biggest failures of 2021. Low vaccine coverage in many countries was a major factor in the emergence of variants such as delta and omicron, Tedros said. Delta was first detected in India in late 2020 while omicron was first found by health officials in southern Africa in November.

The WHO had set a target to vaccinate 40% of the population in every nation of the world by the end of 2021. However, 92 countries did not achieve that target despite the distribution of 9 billion shots worldwide, according to the WHO.

The WHO has set a goal to vaccinate 70% of the population in every country of the world by the middle of this year.