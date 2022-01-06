CNBC Pro

Why investors should not give up on tech stocks entirely as interest rates rise

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProBank of America names its top China 'gems' for 2022
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO05:32
CNBC ProMicron, Tesla, and Robinhood are some of today's stock picks for investors: Pro Market Movers Jan. 5
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProThese stocks win when rates rip higher like they are doing so far this year
Hannah Miao
Read More