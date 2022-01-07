CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Friday: Cramer's financial plays, pros' software picks, and why Microsoft will still be a winner in 2022

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO07:09
CNBC ProChipotle, Microsoft, and Salesforce are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Jan. 7
Alison Conklin11 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Thursday: Cramer says these three stocks are indicators for the market, Dan Niles' megacap picks
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO08:50
CNBC ProMicrosoft, NVIDIA, and Dick's are some of today's stock picks for investors: Pro Market Movers Jan. 6
Alison Conklin
Read More