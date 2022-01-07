CNBC Pro

BofA upgrades Delta to buy, as rebound of corporate travel could boost stock in 2022

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProUBS downgrades Kohl's to sell, says inflation will cause retailer to miss on earnings
Jesse Pound11 min ago
CNBC ProBofA upgrades Discovery to buy, says stock could rise 75% as Warner deal closes
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProStarbucks downgraded by RBC and Oppenheimer, who say stock will be stuck in neutral for near term
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Read More