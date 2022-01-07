Cloud stocks are off to a brutal start to 2022 as investors sour on pandemic's top performers

Pedestrians wearing protective masks pass in front of a banner displaying Asana Inc. signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Cloud software has been one of the best bets for investors over the past half decade. But that trade has rapidly unwound of late.

The slump, which started in November and deepened this week, is part market rotation, part economy reopening from the pandemic, and part concern that the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hikes will have an outsized impact on this particular sector.

For years, cloud computing services were some of the top gainers in technology, which itself outperformed the broader market. Since Bessemer Venture Partners created the BVP Cloud Index of publicly traded companies in August 2013, the basket is up 909%, almost triple the gains in the Nasdaq and five times better than the performance of the S&P 500.

Covid-19 proved to be a massive boon, as companies, schools and government agencies sped their transition to the cloud so they could access remote communications, collaboration and storage tools. E-commerce software vendor Shopify, video chat service Zoom and e-signature provider DocuSign were among the big winners, all notching hefty revenue growth in 2020 and stock gains well into the triple digits.

Those software as a service, or SaaS, stocks have since gone out of fashion. While legacy computer and printer maker HP Inc. is touching new highs and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down only slightly this year, work-from-home darlings are suddenly in a bear market.

Zoom and DocuSign are each more than 50% off their 52-week highs and Shopify is down 34%. Asana was the best-performing U.S. tech stock last year until mid-November. The provider of project management software has since lost 58% of its value.

Cloud stocks as an index are down 29% from their November high.