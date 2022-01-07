Pfizer Covid vaccine protects adolescents against multisystem inflammatory syndrome, CDC says

Safeway pharmacist Ashley McGee fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination at a vaccination booster shot clinic on October 01, 2021 in San Rafael, California.

Two doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine are highly effective at protecting children 12 to 18 from a severe inflammatory condition associated with Covid infection, a new study found.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a report published Friday, found that Pfizer's vaccination was 91% effective at protecting adolescents against multisystem inflammatory syndrome, known as MIS-C.

The CDC study looked at 283 hospitalized patients ages 12 to 18 across 24 pediatric hospitals in 20 states from July through December 2021 when delta was the predominant variant. The analysis focused on the 12- to 18-year age group because Pfizer shots weren't available to younger kids until November.

The CDC noted that vaccine efficacy against MIS-C caused by the omicron variant, which is now dominant in the U.S., could not be determined due to the timing of the study.