Bitcoin slumps to a three-month low as cryptocurrencies extend losses

Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low late Thursday amid jitters over U.S. monetary policy tightening and an internet shutdown in Kazakhstan, the world's second-biggest bitcoin mining hub.

The price of bitcoin fell to $41,222.41 just after 9 p.m. ET Thursday, reaching its lowest level since Sept. 29, according to data from Coin Metrics. It was last trading down 0.6% at a price of $42,391.20 Friday morning.

The world's largest cryptocurrency began falling earlier this week after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting hinted the U.S. central bank would dial back its pandemic-era stimulus.

The hawkish comments triggered a sell-off in global stock markets which spilled over into cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin bulls often describe it as an asset that is uncorrelated to traditional financial markets, however experts have noticed growing parallels in the price movements of bitcoin and stocks.

Other digital currencies continued to slide Friday, with ethereum shedding 2.3% and solana falling 4.7%.