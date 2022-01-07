Inflation amplifies problems for emerging markets like Kazakhstan, says analyst

Kazakh law enforcement officers gather in a square during a protest against LPG cost rise following authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Rising food and fuel prices pose serious challenges for emerging market countries, according to one economics risk analyst, who pointed to the current mass protests in Kazakhstan that were sparked by fuel hikes.

"A lot of countries are facing a challenge of rising food and fuel prices, particularly, since it is also dovetailing with supply chain restrictions and a variety of other issues," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights, a research firm.

"The challenge is that a number of emerging markets that are already struggling to grow even before the pandemic and throughout it… you're seeing fiscal tightening and monetary tightening at the same time," she told CNBC's "Squawk box Asia" on Friday.

As a result, countries in the region are struggling on how to distribute to their wealth, Ziemba noted.

This is especially true for a major energy producer like Kazakhstan.

"Even for [a] country like Kazakhstan, that's a commodity exporter… they really have struggled to distribute some of that income," Ziemba explained.