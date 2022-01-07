What Jim Cramer is watching Friday — Is selling over yet?

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)
What I am looking at January 7, 2022:
- Are we there yet?... not a lot of boxes checked off... some give-ups, some downgrades, still reeling from Fed... many downgrades today as we have now gotten through best ideas of 2022...
- Delta (DAL) upgraded from hold to buy at Bank of America... what is with this endless attempt by analysts to catch the bottom?... cites poor investor sentiment... Well, I sure hope so... the prospects are poor...
- Chewy (CHWY) buy to hold at Piper Sandler—gross customer adds in 2022 will be below 2021 because of return to office... really?...
- Illumina (ILMN)...sell to hold at Bank of America
- Texas Instruments (TXN)...buy to hold Citi (Analyst Chris Danely)...says late innings margins peaking...
- Zimmer (ZBH), Stryker (SYK) and Medtronic (MDT) downgraded buy to hold at Morgan Stanley... takes Baxter (BAX) from hold to buy...
- Clover (CLOV) hold to sell at Credit Suisse... thanks for nothing... price target $9 to $3.50...cites bad cash burn needs money...
- Barclays says buy Centene (CNC)—Medicaid managed care... $95 tgt post closing of Magellan health deal...
- Baird says keep buying Deere (DE)...PT $425 to $475 on fully autonomous tractor...
- Humana (HUM) was down $88 yesterday on slowing Medicare membership growth and pricing... Barclays cuts PT but NOT rating?... $540 to $490...Deutsche Bank goes $476 to $418...
- AT&T (T) sell to hold at Wells Fargo...I agreed with this at $24... bear case played out...
- Trade Desk (TTD) hold to buy-Jefferies...this is high multiple profitable company...
- Buy to hold Lyft (LYFT) —Jefferies
- Big call: UBS goes hold to sell Kohl's (KSS)... citing inflation...
- Canaccord says it is time to buy Crowdstrike (CRWD)... analyst met with management, confident of demand...
- Discovery (DISCA) hold to buy at Bank of America... loves Warner Bros Discovery...
- Morgan Stanley downgrades a bunch of pipeline companies... odd, there is a shortage of pipelines... I like Enbridge (ENB) and Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)...
- Generac (GNRC)... Piper says buy it... popular bad weather name...
- Big call... rarely downgraded name...Mizuho takes Visa (V) from buy to hold... takes Mastercard (MA) PT $460 to $400... secular risk?... where you been?... that's 2021's story... own it for the trust... this guy loves Block (Square)...
- Piper PT goes $207 to $227 on Enphase (ENPH)... only solar name that I like...
- Big call Oppenheimer goes hold to buy on Chipotle (CMG)... it has been a laggard...they like pricing, and same store...
- Credit Suisse goes $131 to $144 on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)—Edwards stands out among the device companies...
- Oscar Health (OSCR)...another disaster—Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo cut targets...
- Rivian (RIVN)...The One is hard to own... many things have to go right... we think The One should be included in any diversified EV portfolio... but it will be like "chewing glass" — quote from Musk: ("Running a start-up is like chewing glass and staring into the abyss...")
- Deutsche Bank lowers Target (TGT) PT... raises Five Below (FIVE)...
- Starbucks (SBUX)... RBC and Oppenheimer downgrades... see it as fully valued v '23 earnings—28x...
- BIG call—Honeywell (HON) upgraded by UBS...cites improving end market driven by capital expend and aero recovery... predicts 11% org growth, up from 4%-6% consensus...expensive to cheap...
- GameStop (GME) adopts my gameplan
