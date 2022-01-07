Kazakhstan president orders troops to 'fire without warning' after days of unrest

People rally to protest against the price rise of liquefied petroleum gas in Aktau in the Mangystau province, Kazakhstan, Jan. 4, 2022.

Kazakhstan's authoritarian leader has ordered the country's security forces to open fire without warning amid a desperate and violent crackdown on protesters.

It comes after demonstrations against the government snowballed from anger over a fuel price hike into the most serious unrest the Central Asian nation has faced in decades.

Speaking in a televised address Friday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he had told security forces to "fire without warning," the BBC reported, and that those who failed to surrender would be "destroyed." Up to 20,000 "bandits" had attacked government buildings in the business capital of Almaty and were destroying the property, Tokayev added.

Kazakhstan's president also thanked the leaders of Russia, China, Uzbekistan and Turkey for their support in helping to address the unrest.

More than 1,000 people have been injured in the protests since Sunday, Kazakhstan's health ministry said on Thursday, amid reports that dozens of police and protesters have been killed.

Videos on social media in recent days showed demonstrators facing off against hundreds of security forces in riot gear, and crowds pulling down the statue of longtime strongman and former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.