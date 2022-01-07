Saudi Arabia hires PR veteran and former Katie Couric producer for media consulting

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has hired a public relations executive who was once a producer for news anchor Katie Couric to work as a media relations consultant.

Nicolla Hewitt, who has run her own communications firm for over a decade, is joining the ranks of American influencers that work for Saudi Arabia's government. The country is governed by a royal family who has been accused of human rights abuses.

Saudi Arabia is led in large part by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. NBC News reported in 2018 that he ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, something the crown prince has denied. Former President Donald Trump, at the time, stood by Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi's death. The two nations had signed a nearly $110 billion arms deal a year earlier.

A new disclosure recently filed with the Department of Justice says that Hewitt will be conducting freelance work for Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Media and "will perform general public relations and media outreach services, including outreach to broadcast, print, and social media about the changing way of life in Saudi Arabia."

The document notes that Hewitt is conducting her work for the Ministry of Media through a company called Thiqah Business Services. According to the business magazine Eye of Riyadh, Thiqah Business Services is a "100% government company owned by Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers and Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants."

The form shows that Hewitt, prior to Hewitt filing the disclosure form, was actively working for the Saudi government's media agency throughout last year. According to a Saudi government website, the Ministry of Media "supervises all means of visual, audio and written communication content in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."