CNBC Pro

As investors rotate out of tech shares, history shows these stocks could benefit

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProIncome investors are off to a good start in 2022 with dividend ETF hitting all-time high
Hannah Miao
CNBC ProSemiconductor stocks are flying high — and analysts say these 11 still have room to rise
Chloe Taylor
CNBC ProHere are Bank of America's top stock picks for the first quarter of 2022
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More