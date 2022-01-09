19 dead, including 9 children, in devastating New York City apartment fire

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Ten adults and nine children are dead after a five-alarm fire ripped through a building in New York City on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed in a tweet.

The fire started around 11 a.m. ET at a 19-story residential building on East 181st Street in the Bronx. The blaze was knocked down before 1 p.m., NBC New York reported, after roughly 200 firefighters responded to the scene.

"This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times," Adams said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

At least 63 people were injured, city officials said. Earlier in the day, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Dan Nigro said at a press conference he anticipated "numerous fatalities." He added many of the victims suffered from severe smoke inhalation.